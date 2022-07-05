Annual Kentucky Derby hat fashion show held in Amherst

All of the proceeds raised during the hat fashion show will benefit the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village's historic buildings and living museum.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Women's Interclub Council held their annual Kentucky Derby Day and Hat Fashion Show on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village.

Organizers say it's a way to celebrate spring using the Kentucky Derby as their theme. Along with a luncheon, some special guests were honored, and there were also basket raffles.

Guests came all dressed up in their Derby best, plus anyone who forgot their hats had a chance to buy one there.

"I think some people do make them," Carrie Stiver, the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village's executive director, told 2 On Your Side. "Others have been collecting the hats for many years. This is an event that a lot of people look forward to, and the hats are a big highlight."