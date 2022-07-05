Annual Kentucky Derby hat fashion show held in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Women's Interclub Council held their annual Kentucky Derby Day and Hat Fashion Show on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village.
Organizers say it's a way to celebrate spring using the Kentucky Derby as their theme. Along with a luncheon, some special guests were honored, and there were also basket raffles.
Guests came all dressed up in their Derby best, plus anyone who forgot their hats had a chance to buy one there.
"I think some people do make them," Carrie Stiver, the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village's executive director, told 2 On Your Side. "Others have been collecting the hats for many years. This is an event that a lot of people look forward to, and the hats are a big highlight."
All of the proceeds raised during the hat fashion show will benefit the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village's historic buildings and living museum.