Slow Roll celebrates Juneteenth

The 10-mile trip went through the Broadway-Fillmore, Cold Springs, and Masten Park neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday was Buffalo's weekly Slow Roll Buffalo and this ride was all about recognizing Juneteenth.

Slow rollers joined the annual block party with Jes Breathe Block club at MLK Park for an encore to the Juneteenth festival.

The 10-mile trip went through the Broadway-Fillmore, Cold Springs, and Masten Park neighborhoods.

Organizers said tonight's event was heavy following the recent losses in the community.

"Slow ooll has always been more than just a bike ride it's a literal movement of community. so we've collected a lot of people along the way. so when tragedy strikes our city it usually relates to slow roll somehow we're here for those moments for those people and for the ways that we can move forward," Seamus Gallivan, Co-founder of Buffalo Slow Roll said.