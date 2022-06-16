Roswell Park celebrates Juneteenth, holds flag-raising ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrated Juneteenth on Thursday.
Roswell Park employees, as well as local officials, were at Kaminski Park and Gardens for a flag-raising ceremony.
Roswell Park's President and CEO, Candace Johnson, said Juneteenth should be celebrated more than ever this year.
"We don't want to ever forget that event, and we need to celebrate those lives going forward," Johnson said during the ceremony. "So I encourage all of you to use this to celebrate each and every one of those individuals that we lost."
After the flag raising on Thursday, there were performances from the African American Cultural Center.
