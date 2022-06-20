Not all WNY municipalities are recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday

Today is a national holiday, but not all municipalities are observing Juneteenth.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda, The Town of Cheektowaga, and North Tonawanda are among the local municipalities not observing Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday.

North Tonawanda mayor Austin Tylec hopes to diversify the city in the future. As for Juneteenth not being recognized, he said "our attorneys told us a lot of time in the past, unions would agree to even swap out different holidays. So if they didn't want to take election day, but wanted a birthday or what have you. So it comes to the unions and what they would like to see for holidays."

He said, "I would really like the unions to step up and recognize this holiday as something we want to be a part of."

Last year Juneteenth became a federally observed holiday.

The City of Tonawanda's mayor said the holiday has to be negotiated with labor unions to make amendments to the current agreement. The Erie County democratic party chairman blasted all towns that failed to work out this situation before now.

In Cheektowaga, the town supervisor was not available to speak or do an interview.

Councilman Brian Pilarski issued a statement about his stand on the holiday: