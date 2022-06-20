Niagara Falls celebrates Juneteenth with a parade and festival

The Juneteenth celebrations in Niagara Falls also included live music and performers, vendors, and a basketball tournament at Legends Park.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls celebrated Juneteenth with an inaugural parade and festival on Sunday.

It started Sunday afternoon at the Niagara Falls Public Library and ended nearly half a mile later at City Hall. At the end of the parade, officials held the third annual Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony.

"I see the potential of the youth being aware of Juneteenth," lead organizer Jacob J. Fleming said. "I see the potential of this creating solidarity between white kids and black kids coming out, playing together, and enjoying a black holiday."

Added Niagara County legislator Jeffrey Elder: "African-American history is American history. We have the Underground Railroad right here in Niagara Falls, New York. There is so much history that passed through the grounds that we're on right now."