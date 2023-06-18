Western New York celebrates Juneteenth

Events will span from Buffalo to Niagara Falls on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo began celebrating Juneteenth this weekend, and the events will continue Monday.

Thousands came out to support and celebrate the holiday honoring the end of slavery with a parade Saturday, which featured speeches from Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

They both stressed the importance of the day, especially for a community targeted by racially motivated violence just over a year ago.

“People have been waiting to come back together to show their love for each other, and as the council president said, our unity as a community,” Brown said.

Added Hochul: “One year and a month after we made international news as being the scene of one of the most heinous acts of white supremacy in our nation's history, here we are to say we are back even stronger, more united than ever before.”

On Monday, just as the community did in the wake of the horrific events at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, it will unite once again all across Western New York with events taking place all the way up in Niagara Falls to here in Buffalo, extending a hand to all through service events, food drives, and community clean-ups.

Here is a list of Monday’s events:

VA Western New York Healthcare System Celebrates Juneteenth

Bailey Avenue community beautification efforts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These efforts will be geared to assist residents with cleanup and beautification of the neighborhood.

Drive or walk-thru food donations provided and distributed by FeedMore WNY and ResLife Church. Fresh, healthy food will be given to those Veterans and Bailey Avenue residents in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the outpatient parking lot located at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave.

Due to weather concerns this week, VA employees and volunteers will be celebrating Juneteenth with a ceremony and barbecue on Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo VA Medical Center's Veterans Park.

Juneteenth Celebration in Niagara Falls, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at City Hall and Legend’s Park