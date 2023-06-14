Here’s how you can keep celebrating Juneteenth after the parade this year

Buffalo will continue to host various events following the Juneteenth festivities this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Festivities honoring Juneteenth will continue well after Western New York celebrates the holiday with a two-day event this weekend.

A central part of the annual Juneteenth celebration is ‘Sankofa Days,’ a series of events hosted throughout the month of June.

Sankofa is a Swahili term referring to the present-day use and role of ancestral wisdom. The nationally recognized days are meant to be ones of reflection and reconciliation that emphasize the wisdom of those who came before us.

“Sankofa means it’s not wrong to go back, look at history, and then face the future with what you know,” Juneteenth organizer Ras Jomo said. “And sometimes we have to reexamine things to see if we can get it right. I think that is what is making our Juneteenth so big and so celebrated. Everyone is relooking and repositioning, saying what leverage do we have now to make things better?”

Buffalo Sankofa celebrations began June 3 and will continue through June 28 at individual venues. If you’re interested in immersing yourself in African and African American history following the weekend celebration, check out a few of these events below.

