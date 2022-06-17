Buffalo Police to increase presence at Juneteenth Festival

This is the first time in two years the festival is being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emotions are high following a mass shooting that killed 10 Black people and injured three others May 14 at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

"This year obviously has taken a little different tone, and I want people to know to come out. Come out and celebrate. Come out to the festival. Don't let hate win. We will be there. We will be there watching over. We will be there with you standing alongside you, and we want people to come out and enjoy the festival foe what it actually is," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.