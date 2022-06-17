Buffalo Police to increase presence at Juneteenth Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have a comprehensive safety plan in place for the Juneteenth Parade and Festival happening June 18 and 19 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.
That plan includes a more visible police presence, but also plenty of things you won't see behind the scenes.
This is the first time in two years the festival is being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emotions are high following a mass shooting that killed 10 Black people and injured three others May 14 at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.
"This year obviously has taken a little different tone, and I want people to know to come out. Come out and celebrate. Come out to the festival. Don't let hate win. We will be there. We will be there watching over. We will be there with you standing alongside you, and we want people to come out and enjoy the festival foe what it actually is," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has called this the most robust public safety plan that he's seen during his 16 years as mayor.