Buffalo native Alliah Agostini holds Juneteenth book signing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As part of the weekend Juneteenth festivities, Buffalo native Alliah Agostini held a book signing at the Frank Merriweather library on Friday night.
She debuted her children's book called "The Juneteenth Story," which is an introduction to the history of the holiday for kids of all ages.
"When I grew up, we weren't learning about Juneteenth in school," Agostini said. "Now there are Juneteenth books, but they've only come out the last few years. There were a few before, but I'm so glad now there's a body of work around Juneteenth. Children, parents, grandparents, and teachers can all learn about it together, and so I'm grateful to be part of that."
Agostini's grandfather was a co-founder of Buffalo's Juneteenth celebration back in the 1970s.