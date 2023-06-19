Buffalo Juneteenth Festival announces inaugural festival queen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Juneteenth Festival has named Queen "Nana" as the inaugural festival queen.
Her name is Constance Eve and officials say she is "an exemplary individual and a source of inspiration for the entire Western New York community."
Queen Nana founded the group "Women for Human Rights and Dignity" in 1980, which has provided women in the community with resources for decades.
She is a professor emeritus in English and she holds a Master of Arts Degree from New York University.
"The Parade Queen is an emblematic figure, symbolizing the spirit, diversity, and unity that define our remarkable city," the Buffalo Juneteenth Festival said in a released statement.