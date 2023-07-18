Holiday Valley and 42 North bring back 3rd annual Hilltap Festival

Hilltap Festival returns to Holiday Valley this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a day of outdoor adventures? Holiday Valley has you covered.

The 3rd annual Hilltap Festival will be making its return to the popular Ellicottville resort as they are teaming up with 42 North on July 22 from noon - 9 p.m. People are also encouraged to stay the night with tent/RV camping at Holimont, and lodging at Holiday Valley.

"This is one of our favorite events of the year. There is no better place to merge craft beer, roots music, and adventure. It's truly a one-of-a-kind venue," said 42 North Brewery Founder, John Cimperman.

The day will be filled with beer, axe throwing, paddle boarding, mountain biking, and music on two stages for all ages.

The music will begin at Spruce Lake and then end the day at the based of the mountain with The Probables of Jamestown.

Beverages and food trucks with craft beer by 42 north, and Fat Bob's BBQ & Villaggio will be present.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Hilltap website and includes all the activities mentioned and more. They are $40 for advanced tickets, which includes a ride up the chair lift to Spruce Lake. Children under age 10 are free.

HillTAP Festival is this Saturday. There are still tickets available so get yours today. It's going to be an entire day of great bands, brews, food and fun! Posted by Holiday Valley on Monday, July 17, 2023