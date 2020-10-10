Hispanic Heritage Month events happening over October holiday weekend

The Botanical Gardens and the Albright-Knox are holding family-friendly events on Sunday and Monday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a long weekend coming up, many families are looking for fun, educational activities to do together.

Two local organizations are holding events as part of Hispanic Heritage Month during the holiday weekend.

The Albright-Knox is hosing a "Virtual Family Funday" on Sunday where families can enjoy story time, making art, and a movement activity.

The museum says on its website the free event will be inspired by Matt de la Peña's book "The Last Stop on Market Street" and Rufino Tamayo’s painting "Women of Tehuantepec."

On Monday, the Botanical Gardens will be hosting an in-person scavenger hunt and self-guided tours. The scavenger hunt is being offered in both English and Spanish.

Tickets will also be buy-one, get-one free on Monday, if you purchase online with the code BOGO. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.