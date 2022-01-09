National Buffalo Wing Festival returns to Highmark Stadium this weekend

Admission for the event is $20 per person, and parking is free. The festival runs from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday, then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Highmark Stadium is getting ready to host its first big event of September.

The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival is back at the stadium for the second year in a row, this Saturday and Sunday.

You can buy food there with tickets, starting at $1.50. One ticket will get you one chicken wing.

2 On Your Side spoke to the Wing King himself, Drew Cerza, on Thursday about what you can expect at this year's festival.

"Lots of great wings, lots of fun, lots of music," he said. "You get to go on the field, where the Bills are going to take us to the Super Bowl. Experiencing the field is just fantastic."