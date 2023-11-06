x
Hertel Alley Mural Festival offers artists chance to create new masterpieces

The event gave the community a chance to celebrate and appreciate art, as well as the artistic process, as mural artists created new works in front of crowds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hertel Alley Mural Festival wrapped up a successful two-day run in North Buffalo on Sunday.

The event gave the community a chance to celebrate and appreciate art, as well as the artistic process, as mural artists created new masterpieces live in front of the crowds.

This year's artists painted animals, flowers, and even a handful of portraits on the sides of local buildings.

"It gives us artists a chance to really be creative and have free range to do whatever we want, and that's such a rare opportunity," artist Julia Bottoms told 2 On Your Side. "But it's also great because it gets the community engaged with the process of making art.

"People think a lot of times that it kind of comes out of nowhere, but this is a great way to show them that artists put a lot of hard work into what we make."  

