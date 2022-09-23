Halloween tradition returns with Frightworld in North Buffalo

Frightworld is now open in the former Kmart, at Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue. Tickets start at $40 a person and will get you into all five haunted houses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Halloween season tradition returned Friday night in North Buffalo with the opening night for Frightworld.

Frightworld is now open in the former Kmart, at Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue. The hours are different every night and week, so be sure to check the schedule.

Tickets start at $40 a person and will get you into all five haunted houses. If you want to skip the line, a VIP Frightpass ticket is $55 per person.

This is the 20th season Frightworld has been scaring thrill-seekers.

The Halloween attraction is open every weekend between now and Nov. 6, with select weekdays open as well.