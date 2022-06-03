Green Beer Sunday celebrated in the Tonawandas

This was the seventh Green Beer Sunday, which originally started with a tent, but now has grown to fill a large pavilion. The event kicked off with a parade.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was Green Beer Sunday in the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

The event kicked off Sunday with a parade down Broad Street and Main Street which ended at Gateway Park.

The parade is billed as one of the shortest parades. This was the seventh Green Beer Sunday, which originally started with a tent, but now it has grown to fill a large pavilion.

About 1,000 people were expected at the event.

So, what about the beer?

"It's nothing but Irish, so you've got Guinness Harp on tap," said Mark Salatarelli, the event chairman. "This is great. We had about 800 people at the last event, and I was hoping to build that today. I'm expecting about 1,000."

The chairman said he saw a similar event which is held in Syracuse every year and wanted to bring it here, and so far it has been a success.