The Great New York State Fair is now underway in Syracuse

The state fair runs through Sept. 5. Admission is $3 for adults, free for kids under 12, and parking is $5.

Example video title will go here for this video

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — While the Erie County fair may be over, Wednesday marked the opening day for The Great New York State Fair out in Syracuse.

Gov. Kathy Hochul marked one full year in office on Wednesday by celebrating Governor's Day at the fair. Hochul said the state fair would focus on showcasing the green energy of the future, and the skilled trades that continue to drive much our economy.

"Let's talk about all the jobs we're building, and people using their hands and their minds, and just learning the skills that are going to help build back our state, because we've got some very exciting projects in upstate in particular," she said.

The state fair runs through Sept. 5.