Grand Island Lions Club holds 64th annual event

The Grand Island Lions Club had taken a four-year hiatus.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Grand Island Lions Club picnic made its return this afternoon.

More than 600 kids with disabilities were in attendance and took part in a multitude of activities.

The event has not happened since 2018 and organizers are excited to bring it back again this year for its 64th annual event.

"We're really excited to be back and the kids are really excited they're all over the place. ... some are doing face painting, a bunch of people going on the boats right now," said Sheila Ferrentino, the second vice president of Lions Club.

"We have several people that actually volunteer their boats for this day to take the children out. (Buffalo) Excalibur here to take children out that are on wheelchairs. It's just a great day for fun and activity."

To get involved, contact Shelia at 716-863-9592.