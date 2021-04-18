Go or no go? Buffalo Marathon to reveal plans Monday evening

Organizers have been working with Erie County and New York State to ensure the right safety guidelines are being followed. 'Density is going to be the key.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Will it be "go" or "no go" for the Buffalo Marathon?

Event organizers say they will go live on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. Monday to provide an update, after a meeting with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's policymakers.

During Monday's event, officials could announce the date of the race. Backup race options include dates in late June and late August.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Marathon was postponed last year, but Buffalo Marathon executive director Greg Weber said in January that organizers are doing everything they can to hold the race on May 30.

"Density is going to be the key to this, social distancing masks," Weber said. "Last May, everybody would've been up in arms, but now everybody has learned that it's the proper way to behave.

"That said, the social distancing and everything, it changes on a daily basis so we have to be very fluid, everybody has to be very flexible. We have to work together as a community to make this happen."