Gardens After Dark returns to Botanical Gardens

The Enchanted Winter Escape opens on January 20 and runs on select dates in February and March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're looking to escape the cold or maybe planning a date night, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has an exhibit you might want to check out.

Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape returns on Friday, January 20 and will continue on select dates in February and March. The plant collection is highlighted by soft, colorful lighting to enhance the shapes, sizes, and textures.

Ticket prices at $16.50 for adults ($14.50 for members). Admission for children is $8.50. There are also discounted rates for students and seniors.

Guest passes, coupons and Arts Access passes are not valid at Gardens After Dark. The Botanical Gardens will close at 4:00 p.m. and then re-open for Gardens After Dark.