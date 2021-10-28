Walden Galleria hosting indoor trick-or-treating event

The family-friendly event is being held on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Forever 21.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Get your Halloween costumes ready, the Walden Galleria is holding its annual indoor trick-or-treating event this week ahead of the holiday.

The family-friendly event is being held on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Forever 21, featuring various Halloween activities and dozens of trick-or-treating tables. The event serves as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in neighborhoods.

Families and children of all ages are welcome to participate in the event. However, the Galleria notes that all participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially children 12 years old and under.

Anyone looking to purchase tickets for the event can do so at the door for $3. Tickets can also be purchased online ahead of the event.

Event organizers say ticket sales and proceeds from the event will go toward the American Cancer Society of Western New York.

For more information about the event, click here.

Can't make the event? Don't worry, there are plenty of Halloween events happening this weekend across Western New York for both children and adults. Click on the Festival Fest link below to check out some of the events planned for Saturday and Sunday.