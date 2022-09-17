Free car seat inspection events being held in Erie and Niagara counties

The governor's traffic safety committee has announced car seat safety events coming for those interested

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Governors safety committee has announced that they will be holding events for parents, and caregivers on car seat safety this upcoming week

The safety course will include car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians, and assistance on how to install one properly

The information for each specific location for the safety events are as follows

When: Sunday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Pendleton Station Market, Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton

When: Sunday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Lewiston Fire Company Number 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls

For more information on these Niagara County events, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Sunday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: ECSO Grand Island Substation, 1865 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island

For more information on this event, contact Sgt. Amy Parisi at (716) 858-3270 or amy.parisi@erie.gov

When: Monday, September 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ECSO Clarence Substation, 2 Town Place, Clarence

For more information on this event, contact Sgt. Amy Parisi at (716) 858-3270 or amy.parisi@erie.gov

When: Tuesday, September 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Oishei Children’s Hospital, 818 Ellicott Street (Ellicott and High Street Entrance), Buffalo

For more information on this event, contact Benjamin Kasper at (716) 323-2624 or bkasper1@kaleidahealth.org

When: Tuesday, September 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ECSO Alden Substation, 3311 Wende Rd, Alden

For more information on this event, contact Sgt. Amy Parisi at (716) 858-3270 or amy.parisi@erie.gov

When: Wednesday, September 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ECSO Elma Substation, 1600 Bowen Rd, Elma

For more information on this event, contact Sgt. Amy Parisi at (716) 858-3270 or amy.parisi@erie.gov

When: Wednesday, September 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Windom Fire Company, 3736 Abbott Road, Orchard Park

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at (716) 662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org.

When: Thursday, September 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ECSO Colden Substation, 8812 State Rd, Colden

For more information on this event, contact Sgt. Amy Parisi at (716) 858-3270 or amy.parisi@erie.gov

When: Friday, September 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ECSO North Collins Substation, 10569 Gowanda State Rd., North Collins

For more information on this event, contact Sgt. Amy Parisi at (716) 858-3270 or amy.parisi@erie.gov

The events are apart of a year-long safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement partner with various communities to offer free car seat inspections and assistance

For those who may not be able to attend these events, an appointment can be made for other times at a local fitting station

Anyone interested in learning more can check out trafficsafety.ny.gov