Festival Fest: Oct. 23 and Oct. 24

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Well you're in luck - there are plenty of events to check out here in Western New York. From meat raffles, to basket raffles, fundraisers and auctions, there are tons of events to check out this weekend.

Quilt Show

The Southtowns Piecemakers Quilt Guild is having its bi-annual quilt show, Quilted Treasures, this weekend at the Hamburg fairgrounds.

The quilt show is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Grange Building at the fairgrounds. The event will feature quits, vendors and a basket raffle.

Parking is free; however, the event is $5 to attend. Anyone planning on attending the event is also asked to bring non-perishable goods.

According to organizers for the quilt show, a portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward #FeedHamburg.

Fall Basket Raffle

The Down Syndrome Parent Support Group of Genesee County is holding its annual fall event this weekend in Batavia.

The event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Atrium Banquet Room of the Quality Inn located at 8250 Park Road in Batavia. The fall event is free to attend and feature a basket raffle from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m.

Organizers say pie and beverages will also be available.

BBQ & Auction Fundraiser

This weekend the St. James Lutheran Church is hosting its annual BBQ & Basket Auction Fundraiser in Niagara County.

The church, located at 2437 Niagara Road in Niagara Falls, will be holding the fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to event organizers, most of the proceeds raised from the event will go toward ongoing medical expenses for Lori Haseley, a liver transplant recipient. In addition, a small portion of the proceeds will go to the Caring Friends Organization of St. James, which then donates to local families in need.

The event will feature over 200 gift card baskets, which will be up for auction. There will also be a wine pull with over 25 bottles of wine available with prizes attached.

The auction will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - and organizers note that winners do not need to be present to win.

In addition, food will be provided by BW’s Barbecue. A chicken or rib dinner will be available for $13, which includes a half chicken or one-fourth rib, potato salad, lettuce salad, a roll and butter. Children’s chicken nugget dinners will also be available for purchase for $4 for any children 8 years old and under.

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For those who would prefer to take their food to go, take out is available.

Harvest Basket Auction

A Harvest Basket Auction is being held this weekend in Niagara County.

Empower will be holding the basket auction to help promote independence, individuality and community inclusion for people with disabilities regardless of their age. According to event organizers, proceeds earned from the event will help support programs and services at Empower.

The event is being held on Saturday Oct. 23 at the Volare Lodge, located at 56th Street in Niagara Falls. The Harvest Basket Auction will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the basket auction, pizza and baked goods will be for sale.

Paula's Donuts orders will also be available for pick-up between 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. The order must be prepaid.

Organizers stress that current COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the event.

Trick-or-Treat Trail and Market

In Cambria, NY the Forsyth-Warren Tavern Living History Farm & Museum will have a special trick-or-treat trail and market this weekend for those who want to get into the holiday spirit.

The trick-or-treat trail and market, featuring various types of vendors, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, spirit tours guided by ghost hunters and mediums will be offered from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

General entry to the event is free; however, anyone interested in attending the trick-or-treat trail or the spirit tours will need to purchase tickets. Anyone interested in buying tickets can do so ahead of time by clicking here.

Celebration of Life Fall Fest

St. Paul's Lutheran Church is holding a free family friendly event this weekend to celebrate the season.

St. Paul's, located at 4007 Main Street in Eggertsville, is holding a Celebration of Life Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event will feature music, games, food and basket raffles.

Organizers say all proceeds earned from the event will benefit the Daily Break Food Truck mission.

Meat Raffle Fundraiser

The Walter R. Musty Homes for Autism Foundation is holding its fourth annual meat raffle this weekend at the Lake Erie Italian Club, located at 3200 South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 23. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m., but the first spin doesn't take place until 7 p.m. There will be a door prize, a wine pull, and 50/50 raffles.

Those looking to claim any alcohol prizes must be 21 years old or older.

Admission to the event is $10, which includes beer, pop and a slice of pizza. A cash bar will be available, along with additional slices for purchase.

Table reservations are available for 10 or more people.

Anyone looking to purchase tickets can call or text (716) 912-5630 or email wrmhomes@gmail.com.