Festival Fest: Oct. 16 and Oct. 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall is underway here in Western New York, and there are plenty of events to check out around the Buffalo area.

'The Haunted Forest' Drive Thru Experience

With Halloween just around the corner, Becker Farms is kicking off its Haunted Forest drive thru experience this weekend.

The event officially starts on Oct. 15 and will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30.

Visitors will be able to drive through the Becker Farms forest after dark and listen to a "live report" broadcast, while experiencing spooky encounters of actors and animatronics. Guests can also visit the country market and Becker Brewing Company for hot cider, donuts, baked goods, and seasonal drinks.

Private campfires can also be reserved.

"The Drive Thru is an exciting new experience that has allowed us to be more creative and provide a unique and unexpected visual treat to those driving through our haunts. It is a great way to celebrate the Halloween season," said Hospitality Director Amanda Vizcarra.

The Haunted Forest drive thru will be held rain or shine. Tickets for the drive thru are $40-$45 per car for up to eight people.

Becker Farms notes that there is no admission to access the grounds after dark.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Treasure Hunt

WorthPoint is hosting a fun, unique event this weekend to educate treasure seekers about how to source, value and resell antiques and collectibles.

WorthPoint will be holding a treasure hunt on Oct. 16 and an eBay selling workshop on Oct. 17 at the Famous Halloween Flea Market in Hamburg. The treasure hunt will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Hall located at 4737 Lakeshore Road.

According to event organizers, at the start of the hunt, treasure hunters will meet on stage for t-shirts and swag bags. Participants will later gather around 1 p.m. at Edies Pizza, located at 3850 Buffalo Street in Hamburg, for show and tell and lunch.

The treasure hunt is free to attend; however, participants must register in advance.

Meanwhile, the eBay selling workshop will take place at the Holiday Inn Express located at 3565 Commerce Place in Hamburg. The workshop will happen on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., aiming to teach people about how to successfully buy and sell items on eBay.

For more information about either activity, click here.

Chili Dinner

Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church is holding its 18th annual chili dinner this weekend.

The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at 3512 Clinton Street at the corner of Union Road in West Seneca. The chili dinner features a variety of options, ranging from BBQ chicken chili, to Buffalo chicken wing chili, beef taco chili and vegan chili.

According to organizers, a 16 oz container costs $6.

In addition to food, there will be a basket raffle and a Federal Meats gift certificate raffle. Tickets for the Federal Meats gift certificate raffle can also be purchased at Federal Meats' Southgate Plaza location

For more information, call (716) 440-8173.

Kagyna Fest II

If you're hoping to listen to some live music this weekend, you're in luck. Kagyna Fest II is happening on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Raintree Bar and Grill, featuring a variety of Western New York musicians.

According to event organizers, there will be seven bands, six solo artists and Jim Kadryna. You can view the full list of performers below:

Hot Daddy Rocks

Mike & Mandy

Flipside

Brian Beaudry & Alan Jeffrey

Reset 2 Vinyl

Tom Bender

High Horse

Bryan Berhalter

Double Shot

Ed Wyner

7th Sign

Jamie Holka

Back to the Bars

Kagyna Jam

SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction

The SPCA Serving Allegany County is holding its annual theme basket auction on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

The event will take place in Wellsville at the former Kmart located at the Riverwalk Plaza on Bolivar Road. According to organizers, proceeds from the event will benefit the animals at the SPCA.

The first day of the event will go from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. The second day of the event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

PAWS Fall Open House

A no-kill animal shelter in Orleans County is holding a basket raffle this weekend.

People for Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Orleans County will hold the basket raffle on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at 3371 Gaines Basin Road in Albion.

In addition to the basket raffle, the event will feature face painting, pumpkin painting, as well as cider and donuts. Dubbys Wood Fired Pizza will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.