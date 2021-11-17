Festival Fest: Nov. 20 and Nov. 21

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something to do this weekend? This week on Festival Fest we're featuring a few events happening across Western New York.

From meat raffles, to craft shows and pet events, there are several fun things to check out this weekend.

Holiday Hollow

Looking to do some holiday shopping this weekend? On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Holland Willows, located on Savage Road in Holland, will be filled with local crafters, gift shops and vendors to help with all your holiday shopping needs.

The event will feature a variety of unique decor and gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a basket raffle, with proceeds going toward the Holland Boys and Girls Club.

Those who are feeling hungry will also be able to grab a snack. The Holland Willows will be serving lunch, coffee and desserts.

Adoption and Pet Expo

Piece of Heaven Kitten Adoption is hosting an adoption and pre-holiday pet expo this weekend at the VFW 898 Weber Post in Lackawanna.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Various items will be for sale at the event with proceeds benefiting local non-for-profit animal rescue organizations. There will also be raffle baskets.

For anyone looking to grab a quite bite, the event will not only have a cash bar, but homemade baked goods and food from Maria's Bene Cibo Food Truck.

The event will also feature pet and family pictures with Santa, Wolcottsville Wildlife Rehab with live raptors, and pet blessings with Lynne Brunetto Animal & People Healer.

Organizers note that they will be enforcing current New York masking guidelines, and additional parking will be available adjacent to the VFW next to the fire hall. Participants are also welcome to bring along their dogs so long as they're on a leash.

For more information, click here.

Train Show

The Western New York Railway Historical Society is hosting a train and toy show this weekend at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The event will take place on both Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 at the event center on the fairgrounds, located at 5820 South Park Avenue. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The train show will have many operating model railroad layouts representing several scales (N, HO, S and O). There will also be operating lego layouts, activities, demonstrations and about 350 tables of train and toy vendors from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

In addition, there will be model trains, a basket raffle, door prizes and collectables.

Admission to the event is $8 for adults. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under. Parking is also free.

For more information about the Western New York Railway Historical Society click here.

Bake Sale and Meat Raffle

A local church is holding a bake sale and meat raffle this weekend ahead of Thanksgiving.

Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Church in Blasdell is holding both events on Nov. 20 at two separate times.

A bake sale and basket raffle will be held first from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 4785 Lake Avenue in Blasdell. The event will feature traditional european pastries and cookies such as strudels, baklava and nut rolls. Anyone looking for more information, or wish to pre-order, can do so by calling (716) 417-0098.

Then at 6 p.m. doors will open for the meat raffle, with the event officially starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 pre-sale. Organizers note that full tables are available.

At the meat raffle there will be food, draft beer and soda, and a cash bar will be available. There will also be a door prize, 50/50 raffles, basket raffles and more. For tickets or to place reservations call (716) 417-0098.

Open House and Toy Collection

With the holidays right around the corner, Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is collecting toys for children in need in Western New York.

The children's museum is kicking off its toy drive collection on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 and will coincide with its open house weekend. If you can't make the event but still wish to donate, don't worry, toys will be collected through December.

According to Explore & More, the toy drive will benefit Resurrection Life Food Pantry, which is a member of the WNY Holiday Partnership. Those who wish to donate are being asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the museum or to purchase items on Explore & More's Amazon Wishlist.

Anyone who donates will have the chance to enter to win a "museum prize pack" at Explore & More, which includes a museum membership for four people.

In addition to the toy drive, Explore & More will have a variety of festive activities for families at its open house weekend, plus each child who attends will go home with a free gift. Admission is $5. Members get in for free.

For more information about the toy drive, click here.

For more information about Explore & More's open house, click here.