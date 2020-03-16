BUFFALO, N.Y. — We need to talk

This is Festival Fest. Festival Fest is the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York.

And that is a challenge.

Festival Fest was originally created to make Monday more fun. Judging strictly by those standards, Festival Fest is a thing that is supposed to lift your spirits when they're down.

So, by that definition, we need it now more than ever — not to mention it breaks my heart to see these guys with nothing to do.

Sorry, fellas.

We're all figuring it out together.

The question becomes: How do you do Festival Fest without any festivals? And then it occurred to me, there's an excellent chance that you won't even notice the difference. Real talk for a second — Things are weird and they seem like they are getting more weird and they may get even weirder still.

So, it makes sense to me to do something that at least seems a little normal… ish.

Who knows what this could be! I am open to suggestions.

I've already had a suggestion it should be cat videos.

But despite the fact that there still is a lot we don't know — there is one thing I do know for sure. Festival Fest is still the best thing to happen to Monday since the 3-day weekend. Have a great day and a great week and I will see you next time.

