Festival Fest: Oct. 9 and Oct. 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's officially fall here in Western New York, but don't let the cooler weather keep you indoors, there are plenty of events happening in and around the City of Buffalo this month.

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

Honey Harvest Festival

The Honey Harvest Festival is returning this year with free classes, vendors and demonstrations on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

The event will teach participants about honey and the bees that make it. There will also be demonstrations about the process of honey harvesting, and even a honey taste contest. Visitors will have the chance to taste-test honey from around Western New York and vote on their favorite one.

The Honey Harvest Festival will take place at Masterson's Garden Center, located at 725 Olean Road.

For more information about times of classes and demonstrations, click here.

Ellicottville Fall Festival

The Ellicottville Fall Festival is returning on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, the annual fall festival will look a little different this year. McFadden says the event will be scaled-down this year and will be more family-friendly.

"This year, we have about 20% fewer vendors, and that’s on purpose in order for them to spread out and create more room for people to walk around," he said. "There will not be a carnival this year, and parking has moved to the large empty lot on Jefferson Street past the Catholic church known as the Signore property."

Instead of the carnival, the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative will hold a family-friendly fundraiser.

Much like years past, there will be a food court, an art show, craft show, curb market and much more. In addition the health department will hold a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Five Star Bank and Katy’s Café.

Click here to view a full list of times and events.

Como Lake Bark Park Grand Opening

The Como Lake Bark Park is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The grand opening of the off-leash dog park will feature a mural unveiling by Casey Milbrand, and a pop-up beer garden by Flying Bison Brewery. There will also be live music from noon to 2 p.m.

In addition, professional dog photos will be available, along with local dog rescue groups, local crafters, food trucks, raffles and more.

Fall Foliage Walk

A fall foliage walk will be held on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon along the rim of the Niagara River Gorge. Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio will lead the walk, which will follow the upper trail between Whirlpool State Park and Devil's Hole State Park.

"The views from this trail are breathtaking, especially during peak colors," Voccio said. "This is a fairly easy walk for most people in decent physical condition."

Anyone looking to attend the walk should meet up at the Whirlpool State Park main shelter at 10 a.m.

Dog Parade

Buffalo Sunrise is holding a dog parade and costume contest on Oct. 10 at SUNY Buffalo State College.

The event will take place at Union Plaza, between the campus library and Campbell Student Union, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the parade scheduled to happen at noon. There will be prizes for the best dog costume, the best human/buddy costume and the best Buffalo-themed costume.

Registration is currently closed; however, the event is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

Fall Fest for Hope Chest

Fall Fest for Hope Chest, an annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, is happening on Oct. 9.

The event will feature games, food trucks, 50/50 raffles, vendors, pumpkin painting, a Chinese auction and more. The fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4214 Clinton Street in West Seneca.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will be donated to Hope Chest.

Harvest Festival

The Trinity Lutheran Church will be holding a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, located at 67 Saxton Street in Lockport, will feature chowder, a bake sale, a rummage sale and more. Organizers say food can be eaten there or taken to go.

Food will be sold from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until it's sold out.

For more information, or to pre-order, call Trinity Lutheran Church at 434-3106.