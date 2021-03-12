Festival Fest: Dec. 4 and Dec. 5

From tree lighting ceremonies to pop-up markets and craft shows there are tons of fun things to check out this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday season is underway and there are plenty of events to check out across Western New York.

From tree lighting ceremonies to pop-up markets and craft shows there are tons of fun things to check out this weekend.

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Lewiston Christmas Walk

The annual Lewiston Christmas Walk is happening this weekend.

The event officially kicked off on Thursday, Dec. 2 with boutique shopping and a holiday market at Brickyard Brewing, but there's a lot more planned for the weekend.

Those who attend the event on Saturday, Dec. 4 can catch the arrival of Santa and elves at Academy Park around 11:15 a.m. along with Skydive the Falls. Following Santa's arrival, there will be activities in the village through 4 p.m.

Anyone hoping to listen to some holiday music can stop by St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, located at 620 Center Street, to listen to the Lewiston Choraleers sing Christmas carols. The choraleers will be at the church between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 5 there will be free carriage rides from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Then Center Street will be closed at 3:30 p.m. for the Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade at 5:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of events or to learn more about the Lewiston Christmas Walk, click here.

ACV Auctions Christmas Tree Lighting

ACV Auctions is holding its downtown Christmas tree lighting celebration next month.

The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also serves as the official opening of the free ice-skating season. Skating will begin at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza at 5 p.m., with the countdown of the tree lighting happening at 6 p.m. There will also be a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.

"We are delighted to carry on the tradition of free ice-skating in the heart of Downtown Buffalo with Presenting Sponsor ACV Auctions," said Michael T. Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place, Inc.

"In partnership with the City of Buffalo and Rotary Club of Buffalo, Buffalo Place has managed the operation of this outdoor ice-skating rink for 24 years. Renovations to Fountain Plaza provide residents and visitors with an enchanting outdoor winter activity to enjoy all season long."

In addition, the event will feature a visit from Santa from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as holiday gifts. And this year Banner Farm of Perrysburg will be offering free horse and carriage rides around Fountain Plaza. There will also be live reindeer from Antler Ridge Farm in Hamburg.

Anyone looking to grab a bite to eat will be in luck. The Lunch Box will offer concession items in the event area.

Organizers note that while ice-skating is free, anyone who doesn't bring their own skates will be required to rent them. Ice skates are $2 for children and $3 for adults.

For more information about the event, click here.

Holiday Market

The Town of Amherst will be holding a holiday market this weekend at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village.

The market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature over 25 vendors, as well as farmers, giveaways and food trucks. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

According to event organizers, pets are not permitted. Exceptions will be made for service animals.

Christmas Craft Fair

A Christmas craft fair is happening this weekend in Niagara Falls.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Fire Hall located at 2176 Liberty Drive. The event will feature live music, vendors, crafts, gifts, a basket raffle and more.

Santa will also be taking some time out of his busy schedule to stop by the event from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony in Fredonia

A holiday tree lighting ceremony is being held in the Village of Fredonia next month, featuring fun activities for the whole family.

The tree lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the park on Temple Street near Main Street. There will also be a fun family festival all day long.

As part of the event, there will be a holiday craft show featuring over 25 vendors at Fredonia Grange No 1 (58 W Main St) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be cookie decorating at the Fredonia Methodist Church, an adult ugly sweater contest, a basket raffle and the Festivals Fredonia Giving Tree, which will be collecting hates, gloves and boots for Fredonia Central School & Partners in Kind.

Then Santa will be coming to town around 10:30 a.m. to read stories at the Darwin R. Barker Library.

In addition to those events there will be food vendors in the park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as hot cocoa, Woodbury Winery and Three Chord Bourbon samples, and ornament crafting.

The holiday parade will kick-off at 5 p.m. with the arrival of Santa for the official tree lighting.

For more information, or to learn more about Fredonia's fun family festival, click here.

Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner

The Payne Avenue Christian Church is holding a drive-thru Chiavetta's chicken dinner this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $12.

The chicken dinners will include half a chicken, a roll with butter, macaroni salad and coleslaw.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Debra at (716) 990-3942 or the church office at (716) 260-1217

Santa Paws

An annual holiday event is returning to Tonawanda this weekend to benefit the Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2200 Military Road.

Don't forget to bring your dog! Santa will be in attendance to pose for photos with your pet. The event will also have some fun activities for kids, as well as basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Click here for more information.

Roycrofters At Large Arts & Crafts Winter Show

The annual Roycrofters At Large Arts & Crafts Winter Show is returning to the Village of East Aurora this weekend for a two-day event.

The arts and crafts show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, the event will be held at the Roycroft Artisan historic Schoolhouse Gallery located at 1054 Olean Road, which represents over 30 Roycroft artisans.

According to event organizers, a select group of Roycroft artisans will be performing their craft live on site.

This year, a one-of-a-kind end table created by three Roycroft artisans will be raffled off as well as other handcrafted items. The raffle is valued at over $7,000. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Roycroft Artisan Schoolhouse Gallery

Light-A-Life Memorial Tree Lighting

The 33rd annual Hospice "Light-a-Life" memorial tree lighting ceremony is happening the first weekend in December.

This year the tree lighting ceremony will be happening in-person at the Hospice Mitchell campus, which is located outside of the Wilson Support Center at 150 Bennett Road in Cheektowaga. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. A virtual option will also be offered on Dec. 6 for those who cannot make it in-person. Click here to learn more.

According to event organizers, those planning on attending the in-person event must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and are required to wear masks.

Tree tags featuring loved ones' names on them can be purchased ahead of time, along with commemorative bells. For more information about how to purchase a tree tag or commemorative bells, click here.

St. Aloysius Christmas Fair

The St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish will be holding its annual family Christmas fair this weekend in Cheektowaga.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parish hall located at 157 Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga.

The Christmas fair will feature a variety of prize booths, including toys for both boys and girls, wine, turkey, hams, gift cards, lottery, musical novelties and more. There will also be theme baskets and a visit from Santa himself.

Santa will visit the Christmas fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

And anyone looking for a bite to eat will be in luck. The kitchen will be serving up a menu of home-style food. Prices were not provided.

For more information call (716) 833-1715.

White Whiskers Holiday Celebration

This weekend a holiday celebration will be held to benefit the White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sikora Post located at 950 Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda.

There will be plenty of fun activities for those who attend. The event will feature a basket raffle, a bake sale, Christmas crafts, stocking stuffers, a mystery jewelry sale and more.

Christmas market at Hofbräuhaus

Hofbräuhaus is getting in the holiday spirit by holding a Christmas market this winter.

Based on authentic European Christmas markets, the event aims to combine cherished German traditions and local charm, to give shoppers a fun family friendly experience in the City of Buffalo while giving back to the community.

The outdoor market will showcase 30 local artisans over three weekends. This weekend the market is being held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will continue on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the unique items available for purchase include handcrafted pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, and jewelry. Even more items will be on display in wooden chalets in the Biergarten at Hofbräuhaus, located at 190 Scott Street in Buffalo.

Those attending the market will also have the chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. There will also be visits from Krampus.

Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit FeedMore WNY.

For more information about the Christkindlmarkt, or to view more events and activities at the Hofbräuhaus, click here.