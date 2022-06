It all kicked off at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Kevin Doring Memorial 5k, followed by the lawnmower race at noon.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — People of all ages turned out Sunday for the Mary Dunbar-Daluisio Memorial Lawnmower Race, benefitting Relay For Life of Grand Island.

There was also a car show and family-friendly run. It all kicked off at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Kevin Doring Memorial 5k, followed by the lawnmower race at noon.

Kids and adults alike got the chance to compete for a variety of awards.