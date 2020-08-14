Fairy House Festival taking place at Artpark

The 10th annual Fairy House Festival is taking place at Artpark on Saturday, August 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do on Saturday, you might want to head to Lewiston.

The 10th annual Fairy House Festival is taking place at Artpark on Saturday, August 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

The festival has been modified for social distancing and will feature a tour of local artist and community-created fairy houses in the Artpark woods and costumed fairy performers, and musicians.