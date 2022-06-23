Erie County Fair adds daily firefighter honoree ceremony

Each day at 6 p.m., one firefighter will be honored outside the Firemen's Building. You can nominate someone on their website.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — This August the Erie County Fair is adding a daily firefighter honoree ceremony, along with its daily flag ceremony honoring veterans and active duty military personnel.

Each day at 6 p.m., one firefighter will be honored outside the Firemen's Building. You can nominate someone on their website.

Firefighters and auxiliary members will also get in for free and receive a $10 voucher on August 12 for Firefighters Day.

The Erie County Agricultural Society announced in March that it will be paying tribute to veterans and firefighters at the Erie County Fair in 2022.

The society said with proper ID, firefighters, and auxiliary members will be admitted free on Friday, August 12, and veterans and auxiliary members will be admitted free on Sunday, August 14.