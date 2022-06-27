Elmwood Summerfest gives neighborhood chance to get out, celebrate

Elmwood Summerfest showcased more than 15 performers, a live art installation, and local food vendors with hot dogs, barbecue, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday marked the first ever Elmwood Summerfest, an event that allowed people to celebrate all things summer in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

It showcased more than 15 performers, a live art installation, and local food vendors with hot dogs, barbecue, and more.

Organizers say the turnout was a massive success, and they hope to make it even bigger next year.

"It's kind of like the revival of the city, you know," they said.

"We've had such a hard time bouncing back, but we're showing that people want to come back. COVID kind of took the wind out of our sails, and now we're putting the wind back in our sails. It's really awesome to see so many people come together having a great time."

And what's a summer festival without a hot dog eating contest?

Eight contestants were chosen through a lottery system. They had three minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible for a trophy, bragging rights, and an automatic entry into next year's competition.