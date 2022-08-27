Egyptian Festival underway in North Tonawanda

The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Egyptian Festival got underway Friday in North Tonawanda.

The three-day event is a celebration of culture, food, and faith at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. Visitors can experience Egypt's ancient icons and traditions with the inclusion of art and books available for visitors to see.

But organizers say a lot of people come for the authentic food.

"Everything is homemade," church spokesperson Thomas Gadelrab said. "That's something we try and stress. Your mothers, your grandmothers, your fathers are here in the basement cooking all this, preparing for weeks on end.

"And of course, we'll share our culture and faith, whether that's in the Christian book store, or even the church exhibition."

The 13th annual Egyptian Festival runs through Sunday night.