Dyngus Day preparations now officially underway

After the COVID-19 pandemic, which modified the celebration the last few years, the excitement has climbed to a new level for Buffalo's Polish community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dyngus Day preparations are officially underway, with organizers getting ready for the big holiday in Buffalo.

The popular celebration has made Western New York the Dyngus Day capital of the world with parades, polka parties, and pierogi.

This year Dyngus Day is even more special because it's all about the rebirth of traditions. After the COVID-19 pandemic, which modified the celebration the last few years, the excitement is on a new level for Buffalo's Polish community.

"We're expecting at least 150 different floats and units in the parade," Dyngus Day Buffalo event organizer Eddy Dobosiewicz said. "Floats, marching groups, antique cars, people on bikes, roller skates. This parade is nothing like any parade you've seen before."