Dion Dawkins holds kickball tournament fundraiser in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Dion Dawkins brought his second annual kickball tournament to Lincoln Park in the Town of Tonawanda on Saturday.

Dawkins said he's a kid at heart and loves bringing people together, but this year the tournament had even more meaning, benefiting the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund for the Tops shooting victims.

Ten people were killed and three more wounded during the mass shooting that happened May 14 at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

"We just want to keep light on it and the keep the community in good spirits, knowing that we are continually working to help the revenue and, you know, the money flow," Dawkins said.