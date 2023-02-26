Delaware Park walk raises awareness and money for Buffalo's homeless population

The walk kicked off Saturday evening in Delaware Park, just before dusk, with dozens joining in despite some icy conditions on the walking path.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Compass House held their Coldest Night of the Year winter 5K walk.

The even, held Saturday at Delaware Park, aims to raise awareness and money for Buffalo's homeless population.

Organizers told 2 On Your Side that the homeless have to deal with the harsh conditions all season.

"Tonight's event is to raise awareness for what our homeless population endures all winter long," Alexis Addison, director of development at Compass House, told 2 On Your Side.

"We've had a really rough winter in Buffalo, so to make sure that we're supporting our homeless population the best we can, that's kind of the goal behind tonight."