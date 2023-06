The event welcomed dozens of breweries and hundreds of beer enthusiasts. There was also live music, entertainment, and some of Buffalo's favorite food trucks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Craft Brewers Festival made its way back to Canalside on Saturday.

Overall, 55 New York State breweries attended the event.