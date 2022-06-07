Corpse flower at Botanical Gardens is ready for rare bloom

If you're wondering why they're called corpse flowers, yes, it's because of their smell. They bloom about every six to 10 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Something stinky is going to be blooming soon at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Back in 2018, Morty the corpse flower was in full bloom at the gardens. Since then, the Botanical Gardens has acquired several more corpse flowers, including Morty Junior, who is about to bloom.

Back in 2014, Morty, Morticia, and Fester came to the gardens.

Fester divided into four parts last year, creating Morty Junior, Wednesday, and Pugsley. Morty Junior is getting ready to flower and should reach full bloom in the next couple of weeks.

The flower and stench lasts only 36 to 48 hours, though.

If you're wondering why they're called corpse flowers, yes, it's because of their smell. They bloom about every six to 10 years, so it's a very rare sight to see and smell.

Calling all #CorpsePlant fans! The wait is FINALLY over! Morty Jr. and siblings, Wednesday and Pugsley will be on... Posted by Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, July 6, 2022