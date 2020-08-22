Confident Girl Mentoring holds annual jump rope competition

This year's event also included a backpack and mask giveaway to better help prepare kids for the unconventional school year that will soon start.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group called Confident Girl Mentoring held its Jump 4 Confidence jump rope competition on Saturday on Bailey Avenue.

The competition was free for all boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 19, and it was organized to empower young children during what's been a very challenging year during the COVID pandemic.

"The youth has gone through so much especially during this pandemic," Confident Girl Mentoring president Tiffany Lewis said. "It is such an important time for them to come together, to see one another, to showcase their talents and their skills, and to show off their confidence."