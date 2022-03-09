Community day held by Trinidad Neighborhood Association

The event celebrated the last unofficial weekend of summer. There was food, music, and giveaways at Trinidad Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Trinidad Neighborhood Association hosted a community day in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The event celebrated the last unofficial weekend of summer. There was food, music, and giveaways at Trinidad Park. There was also a bounce house, some games, and a step class to get families involved.

Organizers say it's all to support the neighborhood.

"We're kind of a hidden gem in the City of Buffalo," Ellen Harris-Harvey, president of the Trinidad Neighborhood Association, told 2 On Your Side. "I hear people say they didn't know it was here. The park is beautiful, and it is a beautiful neighborhood in the Trinidad area, so come take a drive through."