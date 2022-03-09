Community day held by Trinidad Neighborhood Association

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Trinidad Neighborhood Association hosted a community day in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.
The event celebrated the last unofficial weekend of summer. There was food, music, and giveaways at Trinidad Park. There was also a bounce house, some games, and a step class to get families involved.
Organizers say it's all to support the neighborhood.
"We're kind of a hidden gem in the City of Buffalo," Ellen Harris-Harvey, president of the Trinidad Neighborhood Association, told 2 On Your Side. "I hear people say they didn't know it was here. The park is beautiful, and it is a beautiful neighborhood in the Trinidad area, so come take a drive through."
Anyone who attended the event could also get access to some community resources, thanks to sponsors such as Sisters of Charity Hospital, Olmstead Parks Conservancy, Buffalo PAL, and many more.