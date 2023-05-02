People at Chestnut Ridge Park celebrate Winter Fest

The free event offered animal shows, nature education, arts and crafts, and even winter sports demonstrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Many people at Chestnut Ridge Park celebrated Winter Fest by taking a trip down the sledding hill this weekend.

The free event offered animal shows, nature education, arts and crafts, and even winter sports demonstrations. 2 On your Side talked Sunday with a number of guests, who said they were glad to spend time together as a community.

"We know little kids in the area, so we're out here to just cheer them on and get the dogs out and be out in nice weather," one person said.

"The weather is gorgeous, so there's a ton of people that came out today to enjoy this wonderful event," added another.

Event organizers said they hold special events like this throughout the season to help break up the cold winter months.