Father's Day event with cars, coffee held at Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Some people celebrated dad this Father's Day with cars and coffee at the Eastern Hills Mall.
The family-friendly event aims at building a community among local car fanatics and their families with an unforgettable car show.
Organizers say turnout was great on Sunday.
"We knew the Father's Day one would be big," said Brandon Tandoi, who is the director of new car inventory at West Herr. "I don't think we anticipated it would be this big, but we love it. We love to see the families out strolling, looking at the cars. There's something for everybody here"
More than 1,000 cars were part of the lineup Sunday, including cutting-edge super cars, antique vehicles, and unique builds.
The next event is coming up July 30, with more car shows planned for September and October.