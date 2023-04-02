Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors open for business at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's Black History Month, and the Broadway Market is getting in on the celebration.
Every Saturday this month you will find Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors. Nearly two dozen businesses have set up shop there.
Unique items are being sold inside the Buffalo landmark. You'll find jewelry, skincare, and clothes.
"We need to continue to learn as much as we can about Black History Month. We need to continue to know about our soldiers that have served. We need to know about our inventors. We need to know about the people up and down the street that are part of history," veteran Debbera Ransom said.
Shoppers will receive a $25 gift certificate every time they make a purchase at a participating Buy Black Buffalo retail vendor.
Those will be good through the end of April.
