Buffalo Zoo prepares for holiday with Easter Eggsperience

The Easter Eggsperience at the zoo featured an egg scavenger hunt, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, and complimentary train rides.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo on Sunday held its "Easter Eggsperience," which featured a special hunt for six golden eggs, leading to some grand prizes.

Stations were set up around the zoo handing out candy, and of course, there was a springtime scavenger hunt. There were also photo ops with the Easter Bunny and complimentary train rides.

"There's so much to see and do here, from the animals to our docents, who are here giving first-person interpretations and telling you the stories of the animals," said Keesha Bullock, the zoo's chief external relations officer.

"But also knowing that when you visit the zoo, you're helping to save wildlife in wild places, so you're a bigger part of a global movement of people who are dedicated to saving wild and exotic animals, and I think that's why people love coming to the zoo."

We're told the Easter event at the zoo was a massive success, and was sold out on both Saturday on Sunday.