Buffalo unites for Roswell Park’s Celebration of Hope

The celebration kicked off the 28th annual Ride for Roswell.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Western New York community lit the way for change one peddle at a time starting Friday evening.

Thousands of participants gathered at the University at Buffalo, parading in and donning the colors of different forms of cancer that personally affected them, to kick off the 28th annual Ride for Roswell.

Kimberly Sweeny says the impacts of this weekend can’t be understated.

As a nurse at Roswell and a widower of a cancer patient, she knows how much of a difference the $5.4 million raised will make.

“Money from this has gone to that research that has given us hope and given time,” she said. “And that's what this ride stands for. It's hope, and it's time, and it's quality of life, and it's just giving these patients a fighting chance and that's what Roswell is doing.”

Maria Thorn and her fiancé, Terry Bourgeois, have been participating in the event for over 20 years.

But for Thorn, this time — one year cancer free — the event took on a new meaning.

“You always think about it,” she said. “It's always in the back of your head. But I'm happy to be alive. I'm blessed to be alive, and I can't wait to ride tomorrow.”

Then the moment came, as those in attendance packed toward the stage and looked up to see the flame representing more than just the start of the event.

“That torch, that light, that ride guy holding that torch is a symbol for the future,” Bourgeois said. “And the future is a world without cancer and that happens because of this and that's real.”