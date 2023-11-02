Buffalo RiverWorks hosts annual Winter Fest celebration

This year's theme was "We Love Buffalo," and people who attended the event took the opportunity to pick up some Valentine's Day and Western New York-themed gifts.

"It's just something that we've been doing now since 2017. We're big supporters of local small businesses," Mary Friona-Celani of Totally Sweet Buffalo said. "We believe they are the heart and soul of our local economy, so we just help give them that opportunity to sell the beautiful things that they make. They're all so talented."