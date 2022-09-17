The Buffalo News Kids Day makes its return

The Buffalo News brought back its Kids Day fundraiser at local Tops locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News and Tops Friendly Markets have brought back their Kids Day fundraiser after the 37-year tradition was put on hold in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

On Saturday, volunteers gathered at more than 40 Tops locations across Erie and Niagara County to exchange newspapers for donations that benefit the Oishei Women's and Children's hospital and Cradle Beach.

“The work done at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach has changed so many lives,” said Tom Wiley, president and publisher of The Buffalo News. “We love how Kids Day helps raise money and awareness at the same time.”

This years goal was set to surpass a $5 million lifetime total raised, and help educate those on how community support can help change lives in big ways.

“For the past 15 years Tops has been proud to be the title sponsor of The Buffalo News Kids Day – a day where we can engage the community in giving back to two outstanding Western New York organizations,” said John Persons, president of Tops. “Whether you’re volunteering that day or donating, you’re really giving back to organizations that truly go above and beyond for our youngest neighbors and their families.”

This special edition of the Buffalo News takes a look into how donations affect our community's children using stories and photos of those lives helped at OCH, and Cradle Beach

“We’ve always been in awe of the generosity of our community,” said Allegra Jaros, president of OCH. “Kids Day brings together the power of storytelling, the power of our army of volunteers and the power of our community’s collective empathy into one incredibly impactful day.”