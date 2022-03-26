Buffalo's Naval & Military Park is now open for the season with a new exhibit

'Two Wars: The Road to Integration' highlights key moments during the mid-20th century that led to the integration of the armed forces.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is open for the season with a new exhibit called "Two Wars: The Road to Integration."

The exhibit highlights key moments during the mid-20th century that led to the integration of the armed forces. The exhibit is located on the second floor of the Naval Park's museum building.

It examines stories of individuals from Western New York, and across the nation, who served our country, persevering through adversity both at home and abroad. It was all in search of freedom and equality.

"Our mission is to honor, educate, inspire, and preserve," said Paul Marzello, the president and CEO of the Naval and Military Park. "We honor active military and veterans. We educate the public about the service that they have given up and also their families.

"We also would like to inspire a generation for a sense of appreciation for their freedoms and to know what it took to get those freedoms. And then lastly, preserve the artifacts that have been entrusted to our care."

For the 2022 season, the Naval Park will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entry is at 4 p.m.