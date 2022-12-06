Buffalo Music Hall of Fame holds fundraiser to help 3 local organizations

Music To Remember WNY, Bridget's Battle, and WNY Drummers for Homeless People all joined together to put on a concert Sunday afternoon at The Cave. Each of the groups support Alzheimer's and dementia patients, cancer funding, or homelessness in our region.

"I don't know anyone who has not known somebody or been affected by breast cancer or cancer. I don't know anybody who hasn't been affected, maybe a family member, with Alzheimer's and dementia. And I don't know anyone who hasn't been affected by maybe someone who they know who's homeless. So these causes are things that surround the Western New York community, and we want to help," said Robin Grandin, who served as president of Music to Remember WNY.