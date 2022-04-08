Buffalo Lighthouse offers self-guided tours

In honor of National Lighthouse Day, the Buffalo Lighthouse will be open for self-guided tours this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day.

The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

In addition to the in-person tours, the lighthouse will also offer a virtual option where participants will have the chance to tour the tower virtually.