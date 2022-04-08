Buffalo Lighthouse offers self-guided tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day.
The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
In addition to the in-person tours, the lighthouse will also offer a virtual option where participants will have the chance to tour the tower virtually.
Tour tickets can be purchased at the Buffalo Lighthouse Gatehouse Welcome Center at the entrance to Lighthouse Point at 1 Fuhrman Boulevard.